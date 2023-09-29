© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Morning news brief

By Sarah McCammon,
A Martínez
Published September 29, 2023 at 4:13 AM CDT

Deadline for a government shutdown looms. Health care workers at Kaiser Permanente near a nationwide walkout. The parents of the founder of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX face their own legal troubles.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.