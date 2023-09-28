© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Pandas and the government shutdown

By Emma Bowman
Published September 28, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT

The National Zoo is holding a series of panda-themed events to commemorate the departure of its only three pandas. But the looming government shutdown is threatening to spoil the party.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Emma Bowman
See stories by Emma Bowman