Indictment accuses Sen. Menendez of helping Egypt in exchange for benefits

Published September 26, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT

Egypt is at the center of the federal indictment of Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.). Prosecutors say Menendez took hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes and in exchange, he benefitted a number of people and also influenced arms sales to Egypt, among other things.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Vivian Yee, Cairo bureau chief for the New York Times.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.