NASA capsule carrying large asteroid sample lands in Utah

By Nell Greenfieldboyce
Published September 24, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT

If all goes as planned, NASA will be celebrating the successful return of about 8 ounces of asteroid material. The return capsule will touch down in Utah Sunday morning.

