Inside an AI extravaganza
Thousands of A.I. enthusiasts are converging in San Francisco this week for what's billed as the "world's largest A.I. event," which stands in sharp contrast to what's happening in Washington.
Copyright 2023 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Thousands of A.I. enthusiasts are converging in San Francisco this week for what's billed as the "world's largest A.I. event," which stands in sharp contrast to what's happening in Washington.
Copyright 2023 NPR