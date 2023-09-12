© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Morocco rebuffs aid after an earthquake kills more than 3,000

WAMU 88.5 | By Maya Garg
Published September 12, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT
A woman reacts standing in front of her earthquake-damaged house in the old city in Marrakesh on Saturday.
A woman reacts standing in front of her earthquake-damaged house in the old city in Marrakesh on Saturday.

It’s day four after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake shook Morocco on Friday, killing more than 3,000 people and injuring thousands more. Across the country, the United Nations estimates more than 300,000 are affected.

The search continues for survivors, including in remote mountain villages near the quake’s epicenter in the High Atlas Mountains. But rescue groups say survival rates drop dramatically after the first 72 hours, to 5 to 10 percent.

On Monday, the North African country had accepted aid only from Spain, Qatar, Britain, and the UAE, though other countries including the U.S. offered direct support.

1A is joined by Alice Morrison for a first-person account. She lives in the Atlas Mountains and is the author of “Walking with Nomads.” And we hear from Mustafa Akcelik, Turkey country director at the Zakat Foundation of America, a nonprofit that conducts humanitarian assistance programs.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5

Maya Garg