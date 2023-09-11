© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
Steve Inskeep
Published September 11, 2023 at 4:07 AM CDT

The death toll from the earthquake in Morocco surpasses 2,100 people. The FDA is poised to green light a new set of COVID boosters. President Biden is wrapping up his Asia trip with a stop in Vietnam.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep