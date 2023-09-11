Morning news brief
The death toll from the earthquake in Morocco surpasses 2,100 people. The FDA is poised to green light a new set of COVID boosters. President Biden is wrapping up his Asia trip with a stop in Vietnam.
Copyright 2023 NPR
