Morning news brief
Sudanese refugees in Chad scramble to survive. Judge rules floating border barrier in Texas must be removed. At least two defendants in the Ga. election interference case will go on trial next month.
Copyright 2023 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
