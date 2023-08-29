Idalia strengthens as it closes in on Florida
Idalia is expected to strengthen into a "major" category hurricane as it approaches Florida's Gulf coast. Local officials have warned residents they have little time left to prepare.
Copyright 2023 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Idalia is expected to strengthen into a "major" category hurricane as it approaches Florida's Gulf coast. Local officials have warned residents they have little time left to prepare.
Copyright 2023 NPR