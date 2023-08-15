Morning news brief
Donald Trump is indicted in Georgia for seeking to overturn the election. Death toll rises in Hawaii as residents press to see Lahaina. Judge in Louisiana considers moving teens out of Angola prison.
Copyright 2023 NPR
