© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Russell Moore on 'altar call for Evangelical America'

Published August 5, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT

NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Russell Moore, editor-in-chief of the Christianity Today magazine about his new book Losing Our Religion: An Altar Call For Evangelical America.

Copyright 2023 NPR