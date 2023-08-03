© 2023
Jeanne Marrazzo selected to succeed Fauci at the NIH

By Selena Simmons-Duffin
Published August 3, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT

Dr. Anthony Fauci's replacement at NIH's infectious disease and immunology institute is an HIV prevention expert from the University of Alabama-Birmingham, Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Selena Simmons-Duffin
Selena Simmons-Duffin reports on health policy for NPR.
