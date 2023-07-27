The News Roundup – International

© 2023
Published July 27, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT
An area of hillside destroyed by wild fire in Lardos, Rhodes, Greece.
The situation surrounding the military takeover in Niger continues to develop. Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum was taken into custody this week by a group of soldiers. The U.S. and UN have raised concerns about regional stability.

Heat waves and natural disasters fueled by climate change in Europe and America are making life for citizens unbearable. Thousands are fleeing their homes in Greece as wildfires rage across the country.

China is trying to figure out what to do about its youth unemployment problem. Some 21 percent of people aged 16-24 were without work last month.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe in the international hour of the News Roundup.

