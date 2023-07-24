© 2023
Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
Steve Inskeep
Published July 24, 2023 at 3:39 AM CDT

Israeli parliament to vote on judicial overhaul that has sparked mass protests. National elections in Spain fail to produce clear winner. Another indictment for former President Trump could come soon.

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
