A tale of 2 states' trans laws

By Saige Miller,
Dana Ferguson
Published July 23, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT

Families with trans children in states where gender-affirming care has been banned are deciding whether to uproot to states where care is protected. In those states, some doctors feel overwhelmed.

