© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.
Online Streaming: Firefox users upgrading to version 115 are experiencing issues hearing our live stream at wrkf.org within the browser. NPR is addressing the issue.
As an alternative, affected users may stream WRKF at npr.org or use an alternate browser, ex. Chrome, Safari, or Edge.

Taylor Swift just made Billboard history, again

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
Published July 18, 2023 at 3:56 AM CDT

Taylor Swift has become the first female artist to have four albums on the Billboard 200 chart at the same time. (This first aired on All Things Considered on July 17, 2023.)

Copyright 2023 NPR

Anastasia Tsioulcas
Anastasia Tsioulcas is a reporter on NPR's Arts desk. She is intensely interested in the arts at the intersection of culture, politics, economics and identity, and primarily reports on music. Recently, she has extensively covered gender issues and #MeToo in the music industry, including backstage tumult and alleged secret deals in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against megastar singer Plácido Domingo; gender inequity issues at the Grammy Awards and the myriad accusations of sexual misconduct against singer R. Kelly.
See stories by Anastasia Tsioulcas