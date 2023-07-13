© 2023
The News Roundup - International

WAMU 88.5
Published July 13, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT
Aerial picture showing an illegal mining camp, known as garimpo, during an operation by the Brazilian Institute of Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) against Amazon deforestation at the Yanomami territory in Roraima State, Brazil.
President Joe Biden met with NATO leaders in Lithuania this week and promised heads of state that the U.S. would remain committed to its allies despite “extreme elements” of the GOP signalling otherwise.

The Brazilian government announced that deforestation in the Amazon rainforest is down by more than a third this year, so far.

The longest-serving prime minister of the Netherlands announced he would step down this week, paving the way for a general election. Mark Rutte gave his coalition an ultimatum to limit migration via family reunions for refugees from war zones which led to political infighting.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe in the international hour of the News Roundup.

