© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.
Online Streaming: Firefox users upgrading to version 115 are experiencing issues hearing our live stream at wrkf.org within the browser. NPR is addressing the issue.
As an alternative, affected users may stream WRKF at npr.org or use an alternate browser, ex. Chrome, Safari, or Edge.

Trombone Shorty makes music that sounds like New Orleans

WAMU 88.5 | By Avery Jessa Chapnick
Published July 12, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT
Musician Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews collaborates with family members and other artists from New Orleans on his tracks.
Musician Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews collaborates with family members and other artists from New Orleans on his tracks.

Trombone Shorty, born Troy Andrews, grew up in a family of musicians. Before he was old enough for Kindergarten, he was on stage performing on New Orleans’ biggest stage: Jazz Fest.

Since then, his mastery of both vocals and the trombone has earned him a Grammy and fans worldwide. His latest album, “Lifted,” honors the influence of his mother.

Andrews is touring the U.S. this summer. He made time to swing by WAMU to talk about why he and his music always return home.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5

Avery Jessa Chapnick