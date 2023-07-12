© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.
Online Streaming: Firefox users upgrading to version 115 are experiencing issues hearing our live stream at wrkf.org within the browser. NPR is addressing the issue.
As an alternative, affected users may stream WRKF at npr.org or use an alternate browser, ex. Chrome, Safari, or Edge.

How much has the Western drought increased carbon emissions?

Published July 12, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT

Researchers are getting a better picture of just how much the drought in the West has increased carbon emissions. Hydropower is a big source of energy there. And when water is scarce, grid operators often turn to coal and gas plants to make up for lost power. This can have a big impact on the environment and public health even in places far away.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee learns more with Jake Bittle, a staff writer for our editorial partner, Grist.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.