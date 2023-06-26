Mid-year money advice to keep your finances in check from analyst Jill Schlesinger

With summer upon us, one of Here & Now‘s regular contributors has some sage advice for keeping an eye on finances and even benefiting from some good financial planning. Avoiding junk fees, minimizing steep interest on credit cards, boosting retirement accounts and protecting your home from catastrophe are just some of the areas of advice she covers.

Jill Schlesinger, host of “Jill on Money” and a CBS News business analyst, joins host Scott Tong with her advice.

