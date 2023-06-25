Jennifer Vanderbes on her book 'Wonder Drug'
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe interviews author Jennifer Vanderbes on her new book, "Wonder Drug," about the sleeping pill Thalidomide, which caused birth defects when taken by pregnant women.
Copyright 2023 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe interviews author Jennifer Vanderbes on her new book, "Wonder Drug," about the sleeping pill Thalidomide, which caused birth defects when taken by pregnant women.
Copyright 2023 NPR