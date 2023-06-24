NBDY on his new R&B single 'Feels'
The artist known as NBDY realized music could be a career back in elementary school, when he started singing as he sold candy to his classmates. Now, he talks about his new R&B single "Feels."
Copyright 2023 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
The artist known as NBDY realized music could be a career back in elementary school, when he started singing as he sold candy to his classmates. Now, he talks about his new R&B single "Feels."
Copyright 2023 NPR