Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Debbie Elliott
Published June 23, 2023 at 4:12 AM CDT

Coast Guard says all five people aboard a tourist sub are believed dead after an implosion. Saturday marks a year since the Supreme Court overturned Roe. Independent voters weigh in on social issues.

