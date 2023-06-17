Yemen is in one of the world's worst humanitarian crises
After years of fighting, hunger and destruction, people in Yemen reflect on what they've lost and their low expectations for ending a war that has devastated the country.
Copyright 2023 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
After years of fighting, hunger and destruction, people in Yemen reflect on what they've lost and their low expectations for ending a war that has devastated the country.
Copyright 2023 NPR