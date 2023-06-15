© 2023
The News Roundup - Domestic

WAMU 88.5
Published June 15, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT
Former US President Donald Trump arrives to deliver remarks at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 counts of mishandling classified documents this week. GOP politicians are split on the matter. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called the legal proceedings a “witch hunt.” But former New Jersey governor and Trump aide Chris Christie is using it as an opportunity to attack the GOP candidate.

Inflation is showing signs of slowing. U.S. consumer prices increased only 0.1 percent from April to May. Gas prices have decreased significantly and grocery prices have also stabilized.

The Supreme Court upheld the Indian Child Welfare Act on Thursday. The law gives priority to Native tribes when children from the community are up for adoption.

We cover the most important stories from around the nation in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

