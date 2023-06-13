© 2023
Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
Leila Fadel
Published June 13, 2023 at 4:05 AM CDT

Former President Trump is in Florida to surrender to federal authorities. Labor Department will release the latest on inflation. AI is changing how governments use spy satellites and security cameras.

