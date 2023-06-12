What wildfires and air pollution mean for your health

Hundreds of wildfires are blazing out of control across Canada, scorching millions of acres of land.

More than 400 active fires were burning on June 9, according to data from the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center.

Smoke then made its way south, causing hazardous air quality readings in major U.S. cities like New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C.

It’s prompting renewed concern among researchers who warn that the particles suspended in wildfire smoke pose serious dangers to human health.

As climate change makes certain that future wildfires will burn hotter, longer, and more frequently, how should we protect ourselves against harmful smoke? We convene a panel of experts to discuss.

