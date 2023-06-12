© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.
Wednesday 6/7 1pm: WRKF's FM and HD channels have resumed normal operation following several days of reduced signal strength due to tower work. Your reception should be back to normal. Thank you for your patience.

Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
Steve Inskeep
Published June 12, 2023 at 4:02 AM CDT

Despite indictment, ex-President Trump spent the weekend campaigning. Ukraine's counteroffensive has begun. Scotland's ex-first minister is arrested in a probe of Scottish National Party's finances.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep