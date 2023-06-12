© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.
Wednesday 6/7 1pm: WRKF's FM and HD channels have resumed normal operation following several days of reduced signal strength due to tower work. Your reception should be back to normal. Thank you for your patience.

Joseph Dituri set a record for living under water — 100 days

Published June 12, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT

Dituri, whose nickname is Doctor Deep Sea, kept busy during his time below the surface. The university professor taught online classes and conducted daily experiments.

Copyright 2023 NPR