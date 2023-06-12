Joseph Dituri set a record for living under water — 100 days
Dituri, whose nickname is Doctor Deep Sea, kept busy during his time below the surface. The university professor taught online classes and conducted daily experiments.
Copyright 2023 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Dituri, whose nickname is Doctor Deep Sea, kept busy during his time below the surface. The university professor taught online classes and conducted daily experiments.
Copyright 2023 NPR