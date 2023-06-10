This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Wednesday 6/7 1pm: WRKF's FM and HD channels have resumed normal operation following several days of reduced signal strength due to tower work. Your reception should be back to normal. Thank you for your patience.
Nathan Go on his new book 'Forgiving Imedia Marcos'
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.