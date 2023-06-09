Trump documents indictment: How we got here

The Department of Justice is expected to unseal that indictment of former President Donald Trump next week.

Trump has been indicted on federal charges for storing classified documents at his Florida home. He’s accused of obstructing the government from getting them back. It’s the first time a former president has faced federal charges.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with NPR national justice correspondent Carrie Johnson about how we got here and what we know about Trump’s handling of the documents.

