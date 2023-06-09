© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.
Wednesday 6/7 1pm: WRKF's FM and HD channels have resumed normal operation following several days of reduced signal strength due to tower work. Your reception should be back to normal. Thank you for your patience.

The politics of Trump's indictment

By Domenico Montanaro
Published June 9, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT

Former President Trump is facing his second indictment. And yet his Republican rivals largely aren't criticizing him for it.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
See stories by Domenico Montanaro