© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.
Wednesday 6/7 1pm: WRKF's FM and HD channels have resumed normal operation following several days of reduced signal strength due to tower work. Your reception should be back to normal. Thank you for your patience.

Moms for Liberty labeled anti-government extremist organization by Southern Poverty Law Center

Published June 8, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT

The Southern Poverty Law Center has labeled the group Moms for Liberty an anti-government extremist organization in its annual report.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Will Sommer about what’s behind the designation and what the implications are. Sommer is a reporter for The Washington Post and author of “Trust the Plan: The Rise of QAnon and the Conspiracy That Unhinged America.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.