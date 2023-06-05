© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.
Monday 6/5 12pm: WRKF's backup FM signal has been experiencing intermittent impairments. Engineers are investigating these issues.
Monday 6/5 6am: WRKF's HD channels remain off the air and WRKF's FM broadcast continues operating with reduced power to accommodate work in progress on our tower. This may affect reception for some listeners. Online listening is unaffected. Thank you for your patience.

Why are some states leaving an election integrity group?

Published June 5, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT

Here & Now’s Scott Tong speaks with NPR voting and election security correspondent Miles Parks about why Texas and eight other Republican-led states are withdrawing from ERIC, the Electronic Registration Information Center, in part because of far-right misinformation about the nonpartisan agency that enables states to share data to keep their voter rolls more up-to-date.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.