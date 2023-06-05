© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.
Monday 6/5 12pm: WRKF's backup FM signal has been experiencing intermittent impairments. Engineers are investigating these issues.
Monday 6/5 6am: WRKF's HD channels remain off the air and WRKF's FM broadcast continues operating with reduced power to accommodate work in progress on our tower. This may affect reception for some listeners. Online listening is unaffected. Thank you for your patience.

Rethinking ambition with Rainesford Stauffer

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published June 5, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT

From throwing our caps in the air at graduation to toasting during a wedding ceremony to getting a gold star for doing well in class — our lives are filled with milestones and the celebrations that follow them.

Reaching those milestones is what drives most of us academically and professionally. But what happens when life gets in the way? 

When things go wrong, or plans are delayed, how does that affect us? What happens when so much of our self-worth is tied to how much we achieve?

That’s what writer Rainesford Stauffer has spent her career investigating. She talks to us about her new book “All the Gold Stars: Reimagining Ambition and the Ways We Strive.”

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5

Arfie Ghedi