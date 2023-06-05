Rethinking ambition with Rainesford Stauffer

From throwing our caps in the air at graduation to toasting during a wedding ceremony to getting a gold star for doing well in class — our lives are filled with milestones and the celebrations that follow them.

Reaching those milestones is what drives most of us academically and professionally. But what happens when life gets in the way?

When things go wrong, or plans are delayed, how does that affect us? What happens when so much of our self-worth is tied to how much we achieve?

That’s what writer Rainesford Stauffer has spent her career investigating. She talks to us about her new book “All the Gold Stars: Reimagining Ambition and the Ways We Strive.”

