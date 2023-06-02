Pride celebrations dampened by rising anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment

Thursday kicked off Pride Month activities across the country. But rising anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment is complicating the celebrations this year.

Nearly 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced in state legislatures this year alone. And corporate allyship seems to be waning, as the social backlash from members of the right-wing puts pressure on companies.

We talk to Tuck Woodstock, journalist, educator and host of the “Gender Reveal” podcast, to gather his thoughts on how people from the community are responding.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

