© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.
Sunday 5/28: WRKF's FM and HD broadcasts are operating normally this week following prior interruptions due to tower work. Thank you for your patience.

Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
A Martínez
Published May 31, 2023 at 4:15 AM CDT

The House is on track to vote Wednesday on the debt ceiling deal. An appeals court clears the way for Purdue Pharma-Sackler bankruptcy deal. Trial begins in 2018's Pittsburgh synagogue mass shooting.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.