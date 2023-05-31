© 2023
Debt ceiling deal comes up for vote in House

Published May 31, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT

Conservative critics of a bipartisan compromise deal to reduce federal debt and spending are expected to make their voices heard Wednesday night in the House of Representatives when the deal comes up for a vote.

Here & Now host Deepa Fernandes speaks with NPR congressional correspondent Deirdre Walsh about the urgency to pass the bill by Monday to avert a default when the U.S. can no longer pay its bills.

