Target and other companies pull back on support for the LGBTQ community amidst right-wing threats

Published May 25, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT
Pride month merchandise is displayed at the front of a Target store in Hackensack, N.J., Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (Seth Wenig/AP)
Target is removing some of its Pride Month merchandise from store shelves. In a statement, the company says it received threats that made employees feel unsafe.

But critics say that Target’s decision sends a signal to right-wing extremists that their intimidation is working.

Ben Collins, a reporter covering disinformation and extremism for NBC News, joins us.

