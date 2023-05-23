© 2023
Tuesday 5/23 2pm: WRKF's HD channels will be unavailable and WRKF's FM signal will be operating at reduced power, from 2pm Tuesday through the end of the day, to accommodate tower workers. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Tik Tok sues Montana to block the state ban

Published May 23, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT

TikTok has filed a federal lawsuit against the state of Montana objecting to its ban on the popular social media platform. Montana last week passed a law banning anyone in the state from using Tik Tok, which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance.

Officials in Montana say it is a national security issue.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks about the legal implications with University of Richmond law professor Carl Tobias.

