Experts and residents watch California snowpack with lasers and nervous eyes as temperatures rise

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with snow scientist Thomas Painter, whose company is using lasers to measure and track one the biggest-ever snow packs in the Sierra Nevada mountains, and Island District community leader Tony Oliveira, whose neighbors are nervously watching the snow melt because water has already flooded 50 miles of farmland in the San Joaquin Valley.

Watch on YouTube.

Snowpack from one of the Airborne Snow Observatories, Kings River Basin, California on March 17, 2023. (Courtesy of Airborne Snow Observatories, Inc.)

