© 2023
header_test5.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.
Saturday 5/13 6pm: WRKF's radio signal is again operating normally following interruptions to accommodate tower workers.

OpenAI CEO faces questions about ChatGPT, AI in Senate subpanel hearing

Published May 16, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT

Sam Altman, the CEO of ChatGPT creator OpenAI, is on Capitol Hill Tuesday, testifying in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s subpanel on technology amid questions about artificial intelligence.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Cristiano Lima, a business reporter for The Washington Post who is covering the hearing.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.