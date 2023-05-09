Biden and congressional leaders met about the debt limit. They'll talk again on Friday

Updated May 9, 2023 at 6:08 PM ET

President Biden met with congressional leaders for a little less than an hour on Tuesday to discuss the looming deadline for raising the nation's debt limit but Republicans and Democrats remained far apart and said they would meet again on Friday.

The Tuesday afternoon meeting came a week after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned lawmakers that without raising the debt ceiling, the government could run short of money to pay its bills as early as June 1.

"Everybody in this meeting reiterated the positions they were at. I didn't see any new movement," McCarthy told reporters after he left the White House, saying the leaders would meet again on Friday.

It was the first time Biden and McCarthy, R-Calif., met on this issue since February. They were joined by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., along with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Senate Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters "there are large differences between the parties" but said that the threat of default on the nation's debt needed to be removed from the table, and kept separate from spending talks.

Schumer said Democrats and Republicans "can try to come together" on spending issues, and said staff would start meeting tonight or tomorrow to see where there was room for compromise on spending.

Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images / Getty Images House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell talk to reporters after leaving the White House meeting.

McConnell says the United States will not default

Last month, House Republicans passed a bill that would increase the debt limit by $1.5 trillion or through March 2024 — whichever comes first — and include trillions in deficit reduction.

McCarthy won a protracted fight for the speaker's gavel after pledging to a bloc of hardline Republican lawmakers that he would not allow a House vote on a bill to increase the country's borrowing authority without federal spending reductions.

Democrats and the White House have insisted that the House bill is a nonstarter. They want the debt limit and spending deals to be handled separately.

Biden and Democrats have pointed out that Republican lawmakers raised the debt limit multiple times when former President Donald Trump was in office.

Most Republican senators signed on to a letter from Sen. Mike Lee of Utah saying they oppose raising the ceiling without "substantive spending and budget reforms."

That included McConnell. After the meeting, he noted that Trump had reached a compromise on spending with then-Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi to raise the debt limit in 2019, and said Biden needed to take a similar approach.

"This is not unusual. We've been here before," McConnell said. He warned the leaders were running out of time to reach a deal, but sought to reassure markets.

"The United States is not going to default. It never has and it never will," McConnell said.

But Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, said after the meeting that he expects drama until the deadline, which increases the possibility that the deadline is breached.

"We now assign a 10% probability to a breach," Zandi wrote in an update. "If there is a breach, it is much more likely to be a short one than a prolonged one. But even a lengthy standoff no longer has a zero probability. What once seemed unimaginable now seems a real threat."

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images / Getty Images House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, seen here on April 26, joined top congressional leaders to discuss the debt ceiling with President Biden at the White House on Tuesday.

Biden plans to underscore his message in New York on Wednesday

Biden has panned the spending cuts proposed by House Republicans, which the White House says would slash to programs for veterans and Meals on Wheels. He plans to travel to New York on Wednesday to give remarks in a district narrowly won by Republican freshman Rep. Mike Lawler in the 2022 midterm election.

Lawler will take part in the event, said a spokesman for the congressman, who has said the White House and Congress need to agree on a deal to lift the debt ceiling while cutting spending.

The clock is ticking

The U.S. hit its current debt limit — $31 trillion — in January.

The Treasury Department has been employing extraordinary measures to essentially act as a Band-Aid for several months. If Congress fails to raise the debt limit by the time those measures are exhausted, which Yellen says could happen as soon as June 1, there would be an unprecedented debt default, whose effects would likely be felt worldwide and lead to a recession in the United States.

This is also a short month for lawmakers to try to address the issue. Both the Senate and the House have separate recess weeks planned, and President Biden is traveling to Japan and Australia to meet with foreign leaders.

Over the weekend, both Jeffries and House Financial Services Committee Chairman Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., didn't rule out a short-term solution to buy lawmakers more time to craft a longer-term deal.

"Everything's on the table at this point," McHenry said on Face the Nation.

Business groups urge compromise

Ahead of the meeting, a group representing the nation's largest companies urged action. Business Roundtable CEO Joshua Bolten said even the threat of default could come at a high cost.

"A default would deliver a severe blow to the economy, leading to widespread job losses, decimated retirement savings and higher borrowing costs for families, businesses and the government," Bolten said. "Failing to raise the debt limit would also threaten the U.S. dollar's central role in the global financial system to the benefit of China."

The Chamber of Commerce urged a compromise deal that includes reforms for permits for big programs as well as restraints on spending. "While there are plenty of areas where the two parties disagree, two areas that are ripe for inclusion are permitting reform and an agreement on discretionary spending caps, both of which can improve the federal government's fiscal outlook," said Neil Bradley, the chamber's chief policy officer.

NPR's Franco Ordoñez, Deirdre Walsh, Lexie Schapitl and David Gura contributed to this report.

