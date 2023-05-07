© 2023
Meet the scientist restoring Finland's peatlands

By Ayesha Rascoe
Published May 7, 2023

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Finnish scientist Tero Mustonen about the state of his country's peatlands. Mustonen has received the Goldman Environmental Prize for his work.

