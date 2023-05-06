Fresh Air Weekend: Memoirist Alexandra Auder; 'Jury Duty' actor James Marsden

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Daughter of Warhol star looks back on a bohemian childhood in the Chelsea: Alexandra Auder's mother, Viva, was one of Andy Warhol's muses. Auder's memoir, Don't Call Me Home, describes her early life in the Chelsea Hotel, in a world of underground artists and "weirdos."

In 'Monsters,' a critic grapples with what to think about art made by bad people: Should we continue to celebrate works of art — books, paintings, films — made by human beings who've done terrible things? That the question Claire Dederer tackles in her new book.

This fake 'Jury Duty' really put James Marsden's improv chops on trial: In the experimental show on Amazon Freevee, actors play oddballs doing their civic duty. The twist? One juror is a real guy who doesn't know it's all fake.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

Daughter of Warhol star looks back on a bohemian childhood in the Chelsea

This fake 'Jury Duty' really put James Marsden's improv chops on trial

Copyright 2023 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.