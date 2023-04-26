© 2023
header_test5.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Study finds melatonin supplements vary in actual dosage compared to what's advertised

Published April 26, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT
The label for a bottle of melatonin pills. Melatonin is a hormone that helps control the body's sleep cycle. (Patrick Sison/AP)
The label for a bottle of melatonin pills. Melatonin is a hormone that helps control the body's sleep cycle. (Patrick Sison/AP)

Some people may be getting more than they bargained for when taking melatonin gummies to help them sleep. A new study found that melatonin gummies may contain up to three times more melatonin than advertised due to little FDA oversight.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with STAT reporter Nicholas Florko about why this is concerning.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.