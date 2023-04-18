Eating and dancing at the 'Lakeside Supper Club'

Supper clubs burst onto the scene in America in the 1930s. Back then, they were places where you could get a meal and dance.

They were also places you could drink. The end of prohibition made a lot of these clubs very popular.

They are still a good night out. But, over time, many have closed or gone out of business. However, in the Midwest, supper clubs remain a mainstay.

One fictional venue, set in northern Minnesota, is the stage for a new book by J Ryan Stradal.

The best-selling author has previously won praise for “Kitchens of the Great Midwest” and “The Lager Queen of Minnesota.”

He joins us to talk about his latest novel, ‘Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club.’

