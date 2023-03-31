The News Roundup - International

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has, for the moment, backed down from proposed reforms to his country’s Supreme Court. His citizens, however, are still taking to the streets in protest.

A fire claimed the lives of at least 38 people in an immigration detention center in the Mexican city of Juarez.

The president of Ghana has intervened in his parliament’s efforts to pass an aggressively anti-LGBTQ bill, saying that “substantial elements” of the bill have been changed. The move comes as Vice President Kamala Harris visits the country.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe in the international hour of the News Roundup.

