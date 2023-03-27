Jeremy Renner posts a video of him walking again after his snowplow accident

Actor Jeremy Renner is now walking again in an update he posted to social media Sunday, nearly three months after he was critically injured in a snowplow accident.

"I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will. #minduful #intended #recovery," Renner captioned a video of him on a treadmill.

I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will. #minduful #intended #recovery pic.twitter.com/TuDFSMVJHY — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) March 26, 2023

Several people offered Renner words of encouragement on his road to recovery.

"Bro! that's serious progress in 3 months! Highly Impressed," one person said.

"We as fans are so proud of you and how far you came, your strength, determination and mentality are inspirational to us," another person said.

Renner, 52, was using a snowplow to help a family member free his vehicle from the snow on New Year's Day when the accident occurred. In previous updates, Renner was pictured lying in a hospital bed and said he had broken more than 30 bones. He also suffered from blunt chest trauma and underwent surgery a couple days later.

Renner has largely been known for his role as Hawkeye in Marvel's Avengers movies and series. He has additionally been nominated for two Oscars for his roles in The Hurt Locker and The Town.

Since his accident, he has been promoting season two of his Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown and his Disney+ show Rennervations, which has yet to air.

