The World Clown Association is holding its convention this week in Orlando, Florida. Like other performers during the pandemic, clowns had to either hunker down or pivot to survive. And now that birthday parties and corporate events are back, so are the clowns.

Here & Now‘s Catherine Welch reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.